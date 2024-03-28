BEARD, Hubert



Mr. Hubert A. Beard, age 95, of Buford, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Louise Thomas Beard; parents, Albin and Mary Lou Higgins Beard; sisters, Ruby Beard Oliver (Early), Louise Beard Greeson (Joe), Frankie Jane Beard; brothers, John Marion Beard, and William Henry Beard (Delora); nephews, Kenneth Beard, Gerald Oliver. Mr. Beard is survived by his children, Vickie (Larry) Grindle of Hoschton, GA, Crissie (Ben) Gravitt of Pendergrass, GA, Susan Willis of Louisburg, KS, Hugh and Amberly Beard of Hoschton, GA; grandchildren, Benny Gravitt, Phillip Beard, Keyerra Tuck, Alex Keefer, and Ava Keefer; sister-in-law, Edna Beard of Flowery Branch, GA; several nieces and nephews, and cousins.



Mr. Beard was born July 22, 1928 in Buford, GA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force. He received his education at Jeffersonia High School. He was retired from General Motors Assembly Plant in Doraville, GA, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 10, longtime member of New Bethany Baptist Church, Buford, GA, and a member of Buford American Legion Post #127.



A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA, with Rev. Dean Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethany Baptist Church with Military Honors at the gravesite. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2024 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post #127, Suwanee Dam Rd., Sugar Hill, GA 30518 in memory of Hubert Beard.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com