BEARD, Charles Andrew "Andy"



Charles Andrew "Andy" Beard, surrounded by his family, peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on January 13, 2021. Andy was born at Columbia Army Air Base in Columbia, South Carolina on May 26, 1942 to Dr. A.J. and Margarette Beard. He spent his early years in an ideal setting in Anniston, Alabama where his father was a local dentist, his mom was a homemaker and his uncle ran the local men's clothing store. In high school, he attended McCallie School, a military prep school in Chattanooga, TN. He loved McCallie and he credited the experiences there with instilling responsibility and building his character. Andy established life-long friends while at school and supported the school throughout his life. The McCallie Mission is Honor, Truth, Duty, which summed up Andy's character.



Upon graduating from McCallie, he attended Emory University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and studied History. He graduated from Emory and earned his MBA from The University of Alabama. After graduating, he joined the Army where he served at Fort Gordon. After completing his active duty service, he joined the Alabama National Guard.



In 1968, he began his career at First National Bank of Atlanta, the predecessor to Wachovia Bank and now Wells Fargo. Andy spent most of his career in the Bond and Money Market Group and cherished his co-workers and customers. Over a 30-year career at the bank, most of his customers became life-long friends. After retiring in 1997, Andy formed his own bond-consulting firm, Southeast Portfolio, where he advised community banks throughout Georgia and Alabama for an additional 20 years.



While Andy had a successful banking career, what defined him was his loyalty to friends and family. In 1971, he met Mary Crain and they were married at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Bryan, Brad and Laura. Andy loved coaching their sports teams, going to ballet recitals and family trips to the beach. Some of his favorite times were spent fly fishing in Western North Carolina or Montana and playing golf. Fly-fishing became a passion that he passed along to his children. He cherished fishing trips when they could join and would begin packing 6 months in advance in anticipation.



He made his friends and family a priority, never holding a grudge and always leading with forgiveness. He was a role model and protector to his children, a best friend to his wife and a loyal advocate to everyone he met. He was always described as a true southern gentleman, full of integrity and a love for God and country. He had a great sense of humor, we will miss his wonderful smile and his contagious laugh. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Beard Johnson and survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary Beard; his son Bryan Beard, his wife, Kirsten Beard and their children, Sarah and Ashlyn Beard; his son Brad Beard, his wife Angela and their children, Adeline, Ellis and Ander Beard and his daughter, Laura Buell, her husband Colby and their children, Cash, Major, Bishop and Billie Buell. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Johnson of Mobile, AL and his three nephews, Robert "Bobby" Johnson (Karen), David Johnson (Krista) and Steve Johnson (Christi).



A family graveside service was held at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery on January 15, 2021, Rev. Bill Britt officiated. A celebration of his life for friends and family will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any of the following organizations; McCallie School "The Honor Fund", 500 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404; Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305; The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.



