BAUMRIND, Jeffrey Jeffrey Alan Baumrind passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born February 22, 1951 in Atlanta Georgia. He was an athletic boy who played tennis, softball, and basketball on two of the skinniest legs you've ever seen. When his father Seymour needed help making ends meet, Jeff joined his brother Emil cutting rags in their basement. He graduated from Grady High School in 1969, excelled in college and dental school at Emory University, and went on to become a successful dentist, serving patients in downtown Atlanta for over 40 years. Perhaps the word "serving," isn't quite rightmaybe "entertaining." If you were lucky to have Dr. Baumrind as your dentist, you may have been on the receiving end of a song about you that he made up on the fly. His joy for life was contagious. Jeff was also a devoted father who spent hours doing math at the kitchen table and coached every sport his three kids wanted to play. This devotion didn't end when his kids became adults, either. He continued through his life to be the rock his children needed on so many occasions. Jeff also had an active social life with his golf buddies, who, like so many others, loved him for his kindness and sense of humor. He will be sorely missed. Jeff is preceded in death by his father Seymour. He is survived by his mother Grace, his brother and sister-in-law Emil and Marcia; his sister and brother-in-law Cathy and Rick; his three children and their spouses, Sarabess, Brad, Michael, Henry, Ben, and Parul; his four grandchildren, Ari, Grace, Isha, and Asher; and many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and so many countless others. Please join us virtually in celebrating his life Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Emory University Brain and Behavioral Health, Ben Massell Dental Clinic.

