Battle, Robert

Born May 7, 1947, native Atlantan Robert William Battle, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 16, 2023, after a valiant two-year fight with cancer. He kept his wry sense of humor throughout his brave struggle. Bob (nicknamed Bee) was in the first class to graduate from Pace Academy. There he was the soccer goalie and often MVP. He expressed his significant musical talents singing and playing piano, guitar and banjo in a band. He served as an acolyte at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. He next served four years (1966-1970) in the Navy, which included ports of call in Vietnam, and tours in the Mediterranean, and the Pacific. Along with his regular duties, he played Navy soccer and was ships' photographer. Shortly after his naval service, he met his wife-to-be, Rebecca "Becky" Thorup. They were married in 1973 and moved to Candler Park in 1979. It was in that beloved home where their daughter Lindsey was born in 1983 and where they lived for 41 years. In June of this year, they joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, surrounded by many family and friends from numerous parts of the country. Prior to surviving a stroke in 1992, Bob worked for Ackerman Security Systems as a security consultant, designing and selling commercial and residential systems. He was an avid sportsman: loved golf and hiked part of the Appalachian Trail. He loved to travel, and he, Becky, and their daughter Lindsey had many wonderful adventures abroad where he was an affable traveling companion. He loved music in many forms and was an avid reader of history. He loved to write and had success with several articles published in the AJC and a stint reviewing movies for the Decatur newspaper. Among other endearing qualities, he will be remembered for his rapier wit, fierce loyalty, and uplifting spirit. He is pre-deceased by his parents Katharine (Kate) and Robert W. (Bob) Battle and survived by family including his wife Becky, daughter Lindsey Battle Conway (Matt), grandsons Declan and Lincoln Conway and sisters Betsy Battle White (Steve), and Kitsy Battle. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Avenue, S.W.; Atlanta, GA 30303. Donations may be made to the Central Presbyterian Outreach and Advocacy Center.





