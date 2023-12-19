Bates, Virginia

BATES (GREER), Virginia Gayle



Virginia Gayle Bates of Newnan, GA, died Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Ansley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan, GA.



Born July 21, 1941, in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Lowry Holmes Greer and Mildred Virginia Ewing Greer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence (Larry) Greer. Gayle was a legal secretary for many years for Montgomery and McDonald Attorneys at Law in Jonesboro, GA. Later in life Gayle enjoyed working part-time for Clayton County Public Schools Transportation helping with special needs children.



She leaves to cherish her memory; her two children, Chris Bates of Charlotte, NC, Tina D. Bates of Newnan, GA; her two brothers, Lowry (Larry) Thomas Greer (Elovoyce) of Canton, GA and David Tillman Greer (Joy) of Buford, GA; two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joseph) Valdez of Charlotte, NC and Thomas Bates of Charlotte, NC; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Southern Cremations and Funerals at Holly Hill Memorial Park, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213.



Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fairburn, GA 30213



If you wish, please donate in memory of Gayle to the charity of your choosing.



Condolences c/o Tina D. Bates, 10 Briarwood Lane, Newnan, GA 30265, or at the funeral home website.



