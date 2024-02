BARRETT, Greta



Mrs. Greta Clemmons Barrett went to the Lord on February 4, 2024 in Marietta, GA. She was born March 11, 1929.



The family will receive guests for visitation on, Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Eastside Baptist Church, 2450 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.



