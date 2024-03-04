BARDOUL, Peter William "Piet"



Peter William Bardoul, also known as "Piet", passed away on February 28, 2024, at the age of 89. He was the 2nd oldest of 10 siblings, born to the late Johannes Wilhelmus Gerardus Bardoul and Paula Francisca Maria Loffeld-Bardoul.



He served in the Dutch Army from 1953-1956 (and during this time he met his beautiful wife Suzanne); the US Army from 1956-1959 where he was a Rifle Marksman, 1st Class Gunner, Expert Submachine Gun and Sharpshooter; the Georgia Army National Guard from 1974-1995; and the Georgia Defense Force from 1996-2009 where he attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major.



Peter was captivated by the Armed Forces ever since the US Army liberated his hometown in The Netherlands when he was a 10 year old boy. He was instrumental in organizing a trip in 1985 of WW II veterans revisiting where they served our country fighting in Holland and Germany.



Throughout Peter's career, he worked in the Financial Services Industry with Sun Life of Canada. He loved taking personalized care of all his clients.



Peter always had a smile on his face and had the unique ability to make others laugh. He knew how to light up a room (even in his last days in the hospital). He was a compassionate man who was always willing to serve others.



He loved to travel and spend time with family. And he loved dancing. He was a youth soccer coach, a leader in the Boy Scouts and played Sinter Klaas many years at St. Pius High School. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a founding member of The Atlanta Holland Club.



Peter was a wonderful husband and father. He taught his family the value in a good, honest day's work.



Peter is survived by Suzanne his wife of 65 years. Their daughter Patricia Mills predeceased him. He is survived by sons, Gary, Raymond (Monie), and Jean-Pierre (Susann); 11 grandkids and four great-grandkids.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542, on March 6, 2024 at 1 PM. A reception will follow at the church. (A live stream link will be provided as well).



