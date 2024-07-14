BAKKE, Throan "Tom"



Throan Thomas Bakke, passed away on June 28, 2024. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, who is deeply missed.



Tom was born on February 5, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Throan and Margaret Bakke. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin and served in the military during the Korean War as a 1st Lt in the military police. Tom later became a business owner manufacturing and selling furniture. Throughout his career, he was known for his persistence, his determination and creativity. He set his sights on a goal and worked to make it happen.



More than anything, Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with family sharing stories, playing games, and watching favorite TV shows. Tom enjoyed his grandchildren and was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with them. In his free time, Tom enjoyed traveling and dabbling in the stock market, but his favorite hobby was cooking gourmet meals for friends and family. He was a true aficionado.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Julie; his children, Chris (Angela) Bakke, Peter (Wynn) Bakke, Eric (Myra) Bakke, Kyle Bakke, Lisa Wezik, Glenn (Jennifer) Caracappa; his brother, Bruce (Adelin) Bakke; and his 12 grandchildren.



His memory will be carried in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Sunrise at Huntcliff on July 28, 2024 at 3 PM.



