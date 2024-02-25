AUSTIN, Thomas "Thom"



Thomas "Thom" Edward Austin, age 62, passed away on February 7, 2024, at his home in Atlanta, GA. He was the partner of Bradley S. Butler of nine years.



Born in El Paso, TX, he was the third son of four to Dorothy and Gene Austin. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Appalachian State University and was self-employed as a personal trainer.



He enjoyed body building, gardening, and spending time with friends. He was a master of the pun, and brought a smile and a laugh wherever he went.



He is survived by his partner; mother, Dorothy Austin; and nephew, Ben Austin of Kernersville, NC; and brothers, Steve Austin of Belews Creek, NC, Mike Austin and wife, Kathy Shields Austin of Huntersville, NC, and Jeff Austin and wife, Katie O'leary Austin of Rock Hill, SC.



A celebration of his life will be held on March 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM, at Gravity Fitness located at 2201 Faulkner Road NE, Atlanta GA, 30324.



