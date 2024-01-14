Armstrong, Keith

ARMSTRONG (HUNTER), Keith



Keith Hunter Armstrong of Elberton, GA, passed away on December 19, 2023, at the age of 87. Keith was born in Elberton, GA, to Annie Lou Lamback and Herman Stillwell Hunter. Keith attended Lander College and moved to Atlanta to work as a stewardess for Southern Airlines. She met fun- loving, Buckhead Boy, Robert Armstrong and they married in 1960. The couple lived in Buckhead where Robert was from, until their 3rd daughter was born. Braving the wilds of outside the Perimeter, they relocated to Sandy Springs, which at the time was a small, quiet suburb of Atlanta. Keith was a member of ALTA in its early years of league play at the Atlanta Athletic Club. In the 1980s, Keith became a Realtor and soon became a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Club and Phoenix award recipient. Keith was the quintessential Southern Lady who carried herself with grace and dignity. She had a beautiful speaking voice that reminded one of a long-forgotten past where women wore gloves and hats and the men wore suits. Keith loved nature and animals and will be remembered as rescuing many strays, and sharing her love for people by cooking delicious southern meals for them.



Keith was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Armstrong (2022); and her daughter, Grace Hunter Kohn (2008). She leaves behind two daughters, Robin Keith Armstrong and Heather Anne Armstrong; four grandchildren, Robert Upchurch Kohn, Elijah Armstrong Brown, Hunter Scofield Kohn and Josephine Rose Montague.



A service of remembrance will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son at 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on January 19, 2024, at 11 AM.





