Jerry Armstrong, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, in his St. Louis home.



Born on February 11, 1944, he was the beloved son of Charles Thomas Armstrong and Margaret (Oldham) Armstrong. Jerry "Army" Armstrong was senior class president of Springfield South High School (1961), graduate of Butler University, where he received his BS and MBA (1972), and a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Army (1968-1970).



Family meant everything to Jerry. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. His kindness, warmth, and unwavering support enriched the lives of those around him. He is survived by his lovely dear wife of 31 years, Vickie Lovelady-Armstrong (Hampp); his two sons, Chris (wife, Michelle) and Jerry Jr., (wife, Jenni); his two daughters, Julie Laden and Jenny Murray; and his six grandchildren, Rachel Murray, Wyatt Murray, Brock Armstrong, Chase Armstrong, Jaxon Armstrong and Haley Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his brother, C. Thomas Armstrong (July 18, 2016).



In his professional journey, Jerry Armstrong dedicated 36 years of his life to United Parcel Service (UPS) starting his career in his senior year of college. He exemplified dedication and excellence in his role in human resources finishing his career as Vice President of International Human Resources. As a great speaker, he had the remarkable ability to inspire and uplift with his words. His organized nature was not only reflected in his professional life but also in the way he orchestrated the harmony of those surrounding him. Jerry Armstrong was a beacon of strength and resilience. His military service showcased his commitment to something larger than himself, embodying the values of honor and duty.



In facing Parkinson's disease and MS, he fought with unparalleled courage and grace. Every day was a testament to his strength, reminding us that resilience defines the human spirit. His faith was guided by Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, where he and his wife are members. His love of travel, golf and blackjack revealed the lighter, playful side of a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life.



As we say our goodbyes, let us focus not on the void left behind but on the profound gratitude we feel for having him in our lives. Thank you, Jerry Armstrong for the lessons, the laughter, the love. Your legacy lives on in each of us and for that, we are eternally thankful.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, West County Chapel, 2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, Missouri, from 4 -7 PM with a celebration of life proceeding in the Chapel at 7 PM, led by Rev. Lynn Packwood. Family and friends are invited to join in remembering and honoring Jerry Armstrong's life. For online condolences, please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com.



For those wanting to donate the family requests donations be sent to the local ADPA - American Parkinson Disease Association.



