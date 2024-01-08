ARCHER, James



James Mercer Archer, a proud Army veteran, passed away on December 28, 2023, of natural causes. He was born on March 17, 1965 in Vidalia, Georgia. Major Archer served in Iraq as an occupational therapist and continued to serve the Army through his work for the Veterans Administration and as a member of the Army Reserves until his retirement in 2023. He was predeceased by his parents, Rachel and Bill Archer and his brother, Berry Archer. Jim is survived by his children, Zachary, Kelsey, Carly and Zoe Archer; grandson, Clark Archer; and sisters, Mary Abrams and Lynn Bauer. Jim was a dedicated member of the Freemasons and served as a Worshipful Master in 2012. Funeral services will be held on January 12, at 10:00 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Jim's honor.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com