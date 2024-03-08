Allen, John

ALLEN, Jr., John Wesley



John Wesley Allen Jr., 77, of Ellenwood, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held 1 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Trinity Worship Center, 4851 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Final resting place Georgia National Cemetery Monday, March 11, 2024, 2:30 PM, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 12 PM-8 PM, South Dekalb Chapel. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.



