Aiken, King Van Buren

AIKEN, Sr., King Van Buren



King Van Buren Aiken, Sr., "Van," age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Carrollton, GA.



He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh Fraser Aiken and Claire McGinnis Aiken of Brunswick, GA; and his brother, Robert Bryan Aiken of Highlands, NC.



Van graduated from Glynn Academy and was voted by his peers as Best All-Around. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his M.B.A. from Georgia State University. He was a member and officer of Alpha Tau Omega, a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and Chairman of the Gwinnett County United Way. During his tenure with the First National Bank of Atlanta, Van was the youngest Vice President. Later in his career, he moved into legal publishing as a Board of Directors member and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at The Harrison Company.



He will be remembered for his cheerleading and whistling at his children's and grandchildren's athletic events and for his love of good food, music and dancing.



Van is survived by his wife, Louise Quint Aiken of Carrollton, GA; son, King Van Buren Aiken, Jr. (Ellen) of Carrollton, GA; daughter, Katherine Quint Aiken (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Lucy Fraser Aiken-Johnson (Patrick) of Chattahoochee Hills, GA; and his grandchildren, Quint, Lily, Andrew, Sam and Sara (Adam).



His memorial service will be held on February 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Darien, GA. The family requests that contributions be made in memory of Van Aiken to the Alzheimer's Association® or the charity of your choice.



Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.



Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.



