ADAMS, Larry Noah



Larry Noah Adams, age 77, of Dunwoody, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens, GA.



A private graveside services for Larry will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA, with Rev. Chris Jordan officiating.



Larry was born on April 18, 1943 to the late Joseph Herschel Adams and the late Edna Moss Adams. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Hershel Adams Jr., Harry Adams, Robert Adams, Lendelle Adams and Bill Adams.



He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jo Ann Adams; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Jeff Krosner; precious and beloved grandsons, Samuel and Zachary Krosner; siblings, Nancy Ruff, Kathy (Ed) Carter, David Adams and Jo Ann (Steve) Schwartz, sisters-in-law, Joanne Adams, Joyce Adams, Pat Griffith and Sue Phillips.



Larry retired after 40 years of service with the United States Postal Service, where he started his career as a mailman. Larry also retired from the United States Navy Reserve after many years of dedicated service. After retirement, Larry worked for Dekalb County Schools System as a Crossing Guard at Dunwoody Elementary. Larry served his community for many years through his participation in the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.



Larry loved working on his Corvettes and spending time with his two grandsons.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Parkinson's Foundation in honor of "Larry Noah Adams".



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



