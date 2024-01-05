Ackerman, Jeannette

ACKERMAN, Jeannette S.

Jeannette S. Ackerman, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, at the age of 86.

Jeannette is survived by her loving daughters, Victoria, Jeannie; son, William, four grandchildren, Chandler, Elaine, Nicole, and Liam; also two great grandchildren, Helen and TK; and numerous other loved ones.

Funeral services to honor and celebrate Jeannette's life will be held at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel on January 7, 2024. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 PM with Father Paul Flood, Officiating. She will be laid to rest in a solemn graveside service at Georgia National Cemetery on January 8, 2024, at 10:30 AM.

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

