NATO chief says 4 U.S. soldiers dead in Lithuania; were based in Georgia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that four U.S. soldiers who went missing while training in Lithuania have died, but that he did not yet know the details, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the four were part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah. But she said she could not confirm they had died and could not identify them. She referred other questions to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.
That command also said it could not confirm the four had died. But it issued a statement earlier Wednesday, saying the four went missing during tactical training near Pabradė, a city in eastern Lithuania.
In a second statement issued Wednesday, the command said the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four were operating had been located. It was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by U.S. Army and Lithuanian authorities.
The four soldiers were sent out to bring back another heavy vehicle but may have driven off the road and into a swamp, a U.S. Army official in Europe told The New York Times.
The Lithuanian Armed Forces reported that the four were reported missing Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m. and that Lithuanian helicopters were involved in the search.
Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general, thanked Lithuanian officials who aided in the search.
“It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders,” Costanza said in a statement.
Soldiers from 1st brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart deployed to Europe in January. This is the unit’s second trip to Europe since 2022, when about 3,800 of its soldiers were ordered to Germany in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all NATO members and have often had chilly ties with Russia, a key ally of Belarus, since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.
Relations soured further over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.
