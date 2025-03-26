Breaking: NATO chief says 4 U.S. soldiers dead in Lithuania; were based in Georgia
News
News

NATO chief says 4 U.S. soldiers dead in Lithuania; were based in Georgia

U.S. military spokesman says they were part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah
FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
By
51 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that four U.S. soldiers who went missing while training in Lithuania have died, but that he did not yet know the details, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the four were part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah. But she said she could not confirm they had died and could not identify them. She referred other questions to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

That command also said it could not confirm the four had died. But it issued a statement earlier Wednesday, saying the four went missing during tactical training near Pabradė, a city in eastern Lithuania.

In a second statement issued Wednesday, the command said the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four were operating had been located. It was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by U.S. Army and Lithuanian authorities.

The four soldiers were sent out to bring back another heavy vehicle but may have driven off the road and into a swamp, a U.S. Army official in Europe told The New York Times.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces reported that the four were reported missing Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m. and that Lithuanian helicopters were involved in the search.

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general, thanked Lithuanian officials who aided in the search.

“It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders,” Costanza said in a statement.

Soldiers from 1st brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart deployed to Europe in January. This is the unit’s second trip to Europe since 2022, when about 3,800 of its soldiers were ordered to Germany in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

ExploreSoldiers flying out of Savannah for Europe in response to war in Ukraine

The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all NATO members and have often had chilly ties with Russia, a key ally of Belarus, since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.

Relations soured further over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

About the Author

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Credit: AP

4 American soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have died, NATO leader says

1h ago

Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in one of the war's largest exchanges

3 people killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia despite truce talks

The Latest

An Atlanta Watershed employee (left) speaks with workers from Coca-Cola headquarters after a large hole opened up on North Avenue.

Credit: Ben Hendren/AJC

A.M. ATL: The hole story

Tesla sales fall by 49% in Europe even as the electric vehicle market grows

US consumer confidence tumbles for the 4th consecutive month to a 12-year low

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.