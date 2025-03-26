NATO chief says 4 U.S. soldiers dead in Lithuania; were based in Georgia

In a second statement issued Wednesday, the command said the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four were operating had been located. It was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by U.S. Army and Lithuanian authorities.

The four soldiers were sent out to bring back another heavy vehicle but may have driven off the road and into a swamp, a U.S. Army official in Europe told The New York Times.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces reported that the four were reported missing Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m. and that Lithuanian helicopters were involved in the search.

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general, thanked Lithuanian officials who aided in the search.

“It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders,” Costanza said in a statement.

Soldiers from 1st brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart deployed to Europe in January. This is the unit’s second trip to Europe since 2022, when about 3,800 of its soldiers were ordered to Germany in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Explore Soldiers flying out of Savannah for Europe in response to war in Ukraine

The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all NATO members and have often had chilly ties with Russia, a key ally of Belarus, since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.

Relations soured further over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.