Hart County man charged with 5 counts of distribution of child pornography

A Hartwell, Georgia, man has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that Dwayne Flemming, 34, was arrested Tuesday with assistance from the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.
"This arrest came after an investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), into the possible sexual exploitation of children by Flemming via an online service," the GBI said in a Thursday news release.
Flemming is being held at the Hart County Jail.
The GBI asks anyone with information about this case or others of child exploitation to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.