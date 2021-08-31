ajc logo
X

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath

Caption
Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm.Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm.On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region.On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region.NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans.NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans.Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida.Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida.The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding.The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding.It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as badas it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as badas it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News.According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.Only four storms have made landfall in the continental U.S. as Category 5 hurricanes in the last century:.the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, .Camille in 1969.Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018.Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018.President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas.President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas

National & World News
By REBECCA SANTANA and JAY REEVES, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity would come back on. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structure damage.

ExploreTUESDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Heavy rain, severe risk to signal Ida’s arrival

“I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday. “But what I can tell you is we are going to work hard every day to deliver as much assistance as we can.”

The storm was blamed for at least four deaths in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot-deep hole near Lucedale, Mississippi, where a highway had collapsed after torrential rains.

On Monday, rescuers in boats, helicopters and high-water trucks brought more than 670 people in Louisiana trapped by floodwaters to safety. An additional 20 people were rescued in Mississippi. Crews planned to go door to door in hard-hit areas to make sure everyone got out safely.

ExplorePHOTOS: Ida continues to wreak havoc

Power crews also rushed into the region. Louisiana's governor said 25,000 utility workers were on the ground in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way.

»Click here for latest power outages around the U.S.

Still, his office described damage to the power grid as "catastrophic," and power officials said it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power as Ida pushed through Sunday with winds that reached 150 mph. The wind speed tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the mainland.

A giant tower that carries key transmission lines over the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area twisted and collapsed in the storm, and power company Entergy said more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were knocked out of service along with 216 substations. The storm also flattened utility poles, toppled trees onto power lines and caused transformers to explode.

In New Orleans, city officials told residents without power there was no reason to stay or return, at least for a few days.

Pamela Mitchell said she was thinking about leaving while she waited for the power to come back on, but her 14-year-old daughter, Michelle, was determined to stay and decided to clean out the refrigerator and put perishables in an ice chest.

Mitchell had already spent a hot and frightening night at home while Ida’s winds shrieked, and she thought the family could tough it out.

“We went a week before, with Zeta,” she said, recalling an outage during the hurricane that hit the city last fall.

Hank Fanberg said both of his neighbors had offered him access to their generators. He also had a plan for food: “I have a gas grill and charcoal grill.”

Some places are also facing shortages of drinking water. Eighteen water systems were out, affecting more than 312,000 people, and an additional 14 systems serving 329,000 people were under boil water advisories, the governor said.

Hurricane Ida blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, the 2005 storm that breached New Orleans’ levees, devastated the city and was blamed for 1,800 deaths.

This time, New Orleans, protected by a major overhaul of its levees since Katrina, escaped the catastrophic flooding some had feared.

In Other News
1
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
2
J&J: Potential HIV vaccine falls short in mid-stage study
3
Dutch coalition talks deadlocked 5 months after election
4
US home prices soar at record pace in June
5
Ida's still risky, Kate no threat, Africa could spawn Larry
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top