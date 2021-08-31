Alligator attacked Louisiana man in area flooded by Ida

When she realized the severity of his injuries, she got into a boat to seek help, about a mile away. When she returned, her husband was gone, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies’ efforts to find the man were unsuccessful, and the incident remains under investigation.

Capt. Lance Vitter of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office told WWL-TV that the couple’s home is surrounded by marsh and in an area that “is well known to have alligators.”

In a statement, Sheriff Randy Smith of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office warned residents to be “extra vigilant” while walking in flooded areas because the storm may have displaced wildlife, causing alligators and other animals to move closer into neighborhoods.

Louisiana and Florida have the largest alligator populations in the United States, with more than 1 million wild alligators in each state, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Alligators are most common in Louisiana’s coastal marshes but can also be found in ponds, lakes, canals, rivers, swamps and bayous.

At least five other deaths — three in Louisiana and two in Mississippi — have been attributed to the storm, officials said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.