UPDATE: Stocks rise on Wall Street as S&P 500 hits record high

U.S. markets closed at 1 p.m. after being shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health care companies also posted solid gains. Moderna jumped 16.4% and Pfizer rose 1.9%. The two companies earlier this month released results showing their COVID-19 vaccine candidates were highly effective in tests. The shares got a boost Friday after a competing vaccine suffered a setback.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca also this week released positive test results about their vaccine. But researchers have questioned how Oxford and AstraZeneca calculated the effectiveness of their vaccine. The AstraZeneca CEO said the company might conduct another trial. AstraZeneca shares were flat.

Still, hopes for a vaccine have offset concerns about spiking coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world. U.S. states and European governments are re-imposing controls on business and travel as infection rates surge.

The disease has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide and there are 61 million confirmed cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has brought significant changes to the traditional Black Friday shopping holiday. Many retailers are beefing up their safety protocols, moving their doorbuster deals online and curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends.

Retailers need a boost from Black Friday and holiday shopping altogether to try and recoup sales lost to the pandemic. Early indications are that people are staying home and choosing to do any shopping online.

Macy’s shares fell 1.4% while shares of Walmart showed a slight decline. Shares of the online marketplace Etsy, meanwhile, rose 10.7%.

Tech shares have led the market’s climb back from its plunge in March as investors bet giants such as Apple and Microsoft will keep raking in the profits whether Americans are forced to stay home or the economy begins to return to something resembling normalcy. Apple rose 0.5%.

Tesla rose 2.1% and Zoom Video Communications gained 6.3%. The two stocks have been market darlings so far this year with gains of 600% or more.

European markets rose. Germany’s DAX gained 0.4% and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.6%. Asia markets also rose Friday. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.84% from 0.87% Wednesday.