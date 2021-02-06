New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend

Many bars already were closed to indoor service. Cantrell’s Friday announcement means they won’t be able to sell drinks to go — a popular option year-round and especially during Mardi Gras. And, she said the city is expanding the closure order to include bars that have “conditional” food permits that allowed them to operate as restaurants during various pandemic shutdowns.

“If by chance you have an aversion to wearing a mask, stay where you’re at. If your expectation is the Mardi Gras of the past, don’t waste your money.” - City Council member Jay Banks, who said he knows 23 people who have died of COVID-19

Stepped-up crowd control begins this weekend, Cantrell said. The bar shutdown begins next Friday and runs through Mardi Gras — also known as Fat Tuesday — on Feb. 16.