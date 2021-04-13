Muslims open Ramadan with vaccines, socially distanced prayers

Last year, authorities shuttered all mosques and clerics issued a fatwa, or edict, urging Muslims to pray at home over the holy month rather than congregate in crowded spaces and risk spreading the virus.

Muslims this year are expecting a virus resurgence but all mosques will continue to adhere to social distancing and other precautions, which will significantly reduce crowds, said Nasaruddin Umar, imam of Jakarta’s Istiqlal grand mosque.

“I miss everything of Ramadan already,” Umar said, “The heart of faithful Muslims is tied to the mosque ... the longing for Ramadan lovers has finally been relieved today although the pandemic has not yet ended.”

In the capital, Jakarta, authorities disinfected 317 mosques Sunday in preparation for Ramadan, said Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan. Social distancing markers have been installed, and soap and hand sanitizers have been prepared.

The government also will allow people to hold “iftar” gatherings during Ramadan in restaurants, malls and cafes, which can serve customers up to 50% of their capacity and follow strict health guidelines.

Iftar occurs at sunset, the time Muslims break their fast and usually the prime time for people to have dinner together with friends and family members before the night prayer.

Women stand in line waiting their turn outside a government office to receive cash under the government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash program for families in need, ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

“Easing restrictions is like a breath of fresh air for us who are tired by this COVID-19 outbreak,” said Anna Mardyastuti, a resident in Jakarta. “Yes, they should act to stop the virus, but not block the door to worship or to change our tradition of Ramadan entirely,” she said.

In Malaysia, Wan Noradriana Balqis, 21, welcomed the return of community prayers in mosques but said she will avoid Ramadan bazaars that are often packed with people.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to reopen the bazaars. The rules are there, but many people don’t follow them,” the database administrative officer said.

Malaysia’s coronavirus cases have more than tripled since January to more than 362,000, with daily increases exceeding 1,000. Indonesia is the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia with more than 1.5 million infections as of Monday and more than 42,600 deaths.

Indonesia will maintain its vaccine rollout through Ramadan as officials tried to ease worries over the Islamic teaching that Muslims should refrain “from anything entering the body” between sunrise and sunset.

A street vendor sells dates on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Muslims often break their fast with a few dates. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body said Muslims eligible for vaccinations are not only allowed but “required” to get them during Ramadan.

Although Muslims abstain from all food and drink in daylight hours during Ramadan, the vaccine enters muscle rather than the bloodstream and is not nutrition, so it does not invalidate fasting, said Asrorun Niam Sholeh, the head of fatwas for the Indonesian Ulema Council.

“If we carry on taking our vaccines, we can ensure that next Ramadan we do return to some normality,” Sholeh said.

Muslims read passages from the Quran, the Muslim holy book, during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Some vaccine sites in Jakarta are extending their opening hours so Muslims can come after they have broken their fast.

Indonesia plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people — by the end of next year. The current priorities are health care workers, elderly and other at-risk populations, and the two-dose vaccine will be free for all Indonesians.

A worker disinfects the courtyard of the historic Mohabat Khan Mosque in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

In India, which is experiencing an explosive spread of the virus, Muslim scholars are appealing to their communities to strictly follow anti-virus protocols and refrain from organizing large gatherings. Ramadan prayers begin Tuesday night and fasting begins Wednesday in the country with 200 million Muslims.

Many Indian cities dealing with major virus surges have imposed night curfews, and it remains unclear whether the faithful will be allowed to offer Tarawih, the long post-Iftar congregational prayers in mosques that sometimes stretch late into the night.