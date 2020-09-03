Livestock ship carrying 42 crew sinks off Japan’s coast

The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 cargo vessel sails through Port Phillip Heading into Bass Strait Victoria in Australia. Japanese rescuers were searching Thursday for the livestock ship carrying 42 crew members and 5,800 cows. (AP Photo/Graham Flett) Credit: Graham Flett Credit: Graham Flett

The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 ship was carrying 5,800 cows west of Amami Oshima in the East China Sea when it sent a distress call early Wednesday. The weather was rough in the area due to Typhoon Maysak.

The typhoon has since passed the area and the weather during the search is fine, Higashi said.

The ship’s other crew members include 38 others from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

The ship left the port of Napier in northeastern New Zealand in mid-August and was on its way to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

In this photo released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a Filipino crewmember, red jacket, of a Panamanian cargo ship is rescued by Japanese Coast Guard members in the waters off the Amami Oshima, Japan. (The 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Its automatic identification system tracker gave its last position nearly two days ago, according to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com. Based on that position, it was sailing in high winds of 58 knots (66 miles or 107 kilometers per hour), MarineTraffic.com said.

The ship’s operator, Gulf Navigation Holdings PJSC, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, declined to comment. The company, traded on the Dubai Financial Market, says it owns and operates chemical tankers, livestock vessels and other ships.