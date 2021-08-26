Fourth person charged in SE Georgia man’s murder

A state inmate has been charged in the January 2021 murder of a southeast Georgia man, a crime that already has resulted in three other arrests.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nathan Weekes, 25, an inmate in Smith State Prison, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and party to a crime in the death of Bobby Carlton Kicklighter, of Glennville, Georgia.
Kicklighter, 88, was found shot to death in his home on Jan. 30.
Already charged in his murder are Christopher Reginald Sumlin, 31, of Newton, Georgia; Aerial De Shay Murphy, 23, of Vidalia, Georgia; and Keisha Janae Jones, 34, of Ludowici, Georgia.
The GBI said Weekes has also been involved in contraband smuggling inside the prison.