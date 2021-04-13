Final thoughts from Rep. John Lewis to be published in July

Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that Lewis’ “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation” will come out July 13, almost a year after he died at age 80. The book includes comments from the civil rights activist and longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia on “courage, faith, activism, humility, forgiveness, marriage, death, the pandemic and much more.”

“The book contains the late congressman’s final reflections after a lifetime on the front lines of the battle for America’s soul, focusing on the things that mattered most to him and sharing his hard-earned wisdom with the world one last time,” according to the publisher.