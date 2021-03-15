Federal agents arrest rapper who was on run for months

Authorities had not known his whereabouts until he was arrested last week at a private residence in Memphis, The Banner-Herald quoted Chris Wright, an inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, as saying. Wright said he could not disclose how agents located Brown.

The rapper was also named in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the estate of a victim in the July shooting at the Lavish Lounge in Greenville, South Carolina. Authorities said Jarquez K. Cooper, a member of Brown’s entourage, opened fire into the audience from onstage, killing two people and wounding eight.

Cooper was charged with murder and attempted murder and remains in a Greenville jail. Brown and Gucci Mane were not charged in the shooting.

Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said Monday that his office was awaiting an extradition order on the fugitive warrant. Brown was set to appear in court in Memphis this Friday, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.