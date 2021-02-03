Daughter of executed man in Tennessee wants DNA to prove his innocence

Spurred by the idea of an alternate suspect, April Alley, as the executor of her father’s estate, petitioned a Memphis court in April 2019 to order DNA testing. The court ruled in November of that year that April Alley did not have legal standing to make that request. She appealed to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, which heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Andrew Coulam told the three-judge panel in a virtual hearing that it need look no further than the plain language of the law to see that Sedley Alley’s estate is not entitled to seek testing. It allows a person convicted of certain crimes, including first-degree murder, to seek DNA testing.

“A probate estate is not a person, and certainly not a person convicted of a crime,” Coulam said.

Paul Clement, representing Alley, argued the purpose of Tennessee’s DNA Analysis Act is to exonerate the innocent and to identify the true perpetrators of an offense.

“Both purposes continue to be served even after a person has served his sentence or been executed,” Clement argued.

Clement noted the state is required to preserve the evidence even after an execution. What is the point of doing that if the evidence can’t be tested, he asked.

Coulam argued that the state and crime victims have a right to finality of judgment.

Collins was 19 and stationed at the former Memphis Naval Air Station in Millington, Tennessee, when she went jogging in a nearby park on the night of July 11, 1985. Her body was discovered early the next day. She had been beaten, raped and mutilated.

“At some point this must end,” Coulam said. Victims should not have to receive a call “12 or 13 years after the death of the defendant to be told, ‘It’s started again.’”

Clement countered, “The victim’s interest is not served if the wrong person is convicted, and the real perpetrator is still at large.”