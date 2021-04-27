CEO fired over remarks about male student’s prom dress

“I genuinely did not think that somebody in 2021 would come up to a person and say that,” he said.

VisuWell tweeted Monday that the termination was effective immediately and said the company unequivocally condemns Johnson’s behavior in the video.

“VisuWell’s culture emphasizes respect, kindness, and compassion, especially for those from traditionally marginalized communities, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for intolerance of any kind,” the statement said. “Mr. Johnson’s actions contradicted the high standards we set for ourselves in promoting the health of those who use our platform.”

Stevens’ boyfriend, Jacob Geittman, said it was wrong of Johnson to approach them.

“You can have your thoughts and opinions, (but) keep them to yourself,” Geittman said. “You don’t need to go up to a teenager, in public, on their prom night, and publicly shame and harass them for what they decided to wear.”