Multiple residents displaced after blaze at South Fulton apartment complex

Heavy smoke and flames were isolated to one of the back buildings at the Beacon Ridge apartments in the 5400 block of Old National Highway when crews were called to the scene. Firefighters began by taking an offensive stance, but due to the intensity of the blaze, they backed off until additional crews arrived.

“There was just too much fire and we didn’t want to overwhelm our firefighters because we still had firefighters coming in,” South Fulton fire spokesman Lt. Eric Jackson told reporters from the scene.