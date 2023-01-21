Multiple residents displaced after blaze at South Fulton apartment complex

At least four units were damaged in a Saturday morning fire at a South Fulton apartment complex, officials said.
Heavy smoke and flames were isolated to one of the back buildings at the Beacon Ridge apartments in the 5400 block of Old National Highway when crews were called to the scene. Firefighters began by taking an offensive stance, but due to the intensity of the blaze, they backed off until additional crews arrived.
“There was just too much fire and we didn’t want to overwhelm our firefighters because we still had firefighters coming in,” South Fulton fire spokesman Lt. Eric Jackson told reporters from the scene.
With the assistance of College Park and Union City fire departments, crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 45 minutes.
At least four apartment units of the 12 in the building were damaged from smoke, fire or water. According to Jackson, a firewall separating the four damaged units from the rest prevented the blaze from further spreading.
No residents or firefighters were injured. A cause for the fire has not been determined.
“It’s always a great thing when nobody is injured,” Jackson said. “We can fight the fire all day, but if we can do that and not have injuries to any of our firefighters, that’s certainly a great day.”
