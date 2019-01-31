Court: Counterfeit NFL gear, tickets can be seized ahead of Super Bowl

Copycats, be warned: Through early next week, police and NFL officials will be able to seize any counterfeit tickets or merchandise they see, no questions asked.

A Fulton County judge this week granted a temporary restraining order against unknown counterfeiters, saying that between noon Thursday and noon Monday, officers or those who are protecting the NFL brand can take the counterfeit materials they see, and anything that was used to make them.

It’s in the public interest, the order said, that the sale of such merchandise “to unsuspecting customers be prevented.”

“Is it aggressive? Yes,” said Joseph Wargo, an intellectual property attorney at the firm Wargo & French. “It’s clearly a smart move on behalf of the NFL.”

Wargo said it’s rare that a company or event would get that kind of relief before counterfeiters are even identified. But the NFL has a long history around the Super Bowl, he said, and he suspects there was no problem meeting the high bar to receive the order. NASCAR has received similar injunctions on counterfeit goods before its seasons.

“This isn’t the NFL’s first rodeo,” Wargo said. “I’m fairly confident they were able to provide evidence of what happened in the past to show the likelihood that it would happen in the future. Counterfeit activity routinely happens at the Super Bowl.”

The request to seize and impound questionable merchandise and tickets before they’ve been explicitly identified as counterfeit dates back to the 1983 Super Bowl. Each year since, the host city has granted the NFL broad authority to seize items suspected of being fake. The privilege was granted in Atlanta’s two previous Super Bowls.

Dolores DiBella, the NFL’s vice president of legal affairs, said there will be about a dozen people in Atlanta from the NFL whose job is to protect the brand, in addition to officers who look for counterfeit goods. Between the 2017 Houston Super Bowl and last year’s, in Minneapolis, counterfeit merchandise worth $15.69 million was seized, she said. She did nor know how much of that activity was tied to the Super Bowl.

The NFL will announce updated figures today.

“We found that it’s a useful tool for aiding in the enforcement work,” DiBella said of the order.

In its request for the restraining order, also filed Monday, the NFL, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams said football trademarks are “extremely valuable commercial assets and embody goodwill of incalculable value.”

When people purchase counterfeit merchandise or tickets, the filing said, they are deceived into thinking they’re buying genuine goods, when in reality “they are buying poor quality, unlicensed counterfeited goods.”

That’s bad for the people making the purchase, the filing contends, and bad for the NFL. Merchandise is “substandard” and tickets are “unredeemable.”

“When the merchandise prematurely breaks, tears, shrinks, or fades and when the tickets fail to grant entry into the Super Bowl game, consumers lose the value of their hard-earned money and question the goodwill” of the NFL and the teams, the filing said.

Why not go after the counterfeiters ahead of time? DiBella said that it’s nearly impossible.

“It’s often done by itinerant peddlers selling out of a duffel bag or a tent,” she said. “You come back the next day, and the peddler has already moved on.”

The filing said such sellers use “fictitious names, business addresses, and sham forms of business organizations” and quickly “disappear without a trace,” selling their products for cash.

If notified ahead of time, the court’s order said, those who are counterfeiting are likely to flee with their merchandise or destroy it.

Jonathan Sparks, an intellectual property attorney, said if the NFL waited until after the Super Bowl to go after counterfeiters, it would be far more difficult to collect on that infringement.

“Nobody cares about the Super Bowl after Feb. 3,” he said. “This is a unique situation.”

The range of what’s protected is broad, and includes the NFL and National Football League; phrases like Super Bowl and Super Sunday; designs for the Vince Lombardi trophy and the teams’ logos; and team-specific slogans, like the Rams’ Mob Squad and Defend Our Turf, or the Patriots’ Do Your Job, No Days Off, Unequivocally the Sweetest and Bellestrator.

Old logos and throwback emblems don’t get a reprieve, either.

If anything is taken, a receipt will be issued so the alleged counterfeiter can later argue to have their merchandise returned. The NFL and the teams also have to post a $30,000 bond to cover the possibility that they seize something that is for sale legally.

The order emphasizes getting counterfeit goods isn’t a reason for harm: nothing in it “authorizes the use of force against or the seizure or detention of any person solely on the basis of possessing or trafficking in Counterfeit Merchandise and/or Counterfeit Tickets,” it said.