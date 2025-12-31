Politics Stop the presses! Making way for what’s next in news for restless, ambitious Atlanta The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's final Sunday edition rolls off the printing press in Gainesville on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Wednesday's paper is the last printed edition of the AJC. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The city of Atlanta rarely indulges in nostalgia. Since Union troops set fire to the city during the Civil War, the city has made a habit of paving over its past. Even grand structures like Atlanta’s Terminal Station or the Beaux-Arts Carnegie Library have long since been torn down to make way for a new skyscraper, a new library or just a $10 parking lot for suburbanites to stash their cars during Falcons games. The 25-year-old Georgia Dome got the wrecking ball when it was deemed old and tired. And Hank Aaron’s famous 715th home run wall is now just a marker in the middle of yet another parking lot. While the old in other cities, like Savannah or Charleston, is beloved and preserved, the old in Atlanta has always only ever gotten in the way of what’s new and next.

“What’s next” has always propelled this restless, ambitious city forward. It’s made us who we are. So, it’s fitting that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the largest daily newspaper so far to entirely end its printed edition and make way for what’s next in journalism. RELATED As the final AJC editions are printed, an era of local news ends Presses are expensive to operate these days, and consumers of tomorrow get nearly all of their information from the phones in their hands. So, the words on the paper that you have in your hands mark the AJC’s, and Atlanta’s, final print edition. The AJC has played a significant role in pushing Atlanta forward in ways that only a printed newspaper could. The image of Constitution editor Ralph McGill on the front page, above the fold, nearly every day of the Civil Rights Era told Atlanta’s leaders their actions were being watched by citizens and would have consequences. McGill wrote often about the Ku Klux Klan, which was operating openly in Georgia in the day. He described his disgust for its members, who “made jackasses of themselves, their city and their state,” and listed their actions with every egregious detail.

On the day after Atlanta’s the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, McGill declared King was “a free man killed by white slaves.” “At the moment the triggerman fired, Martin Luther King was the free man. The white killer (or killers) was a slave to his own sense of inferiority, a slave to hatred, a slave to all the bloody instincts that surge in a brain when a human being decides to become a beast,” he wrote. McGill’s columns not only won him the Pulitzer Prize, they prodded the entire country’s politics toward progress. Other columnists followed McGill and made their own forward impact on the city and its leaders. RELATED From the publisher: The AJC isn’t going anywhere ... it’s going everywhere Eugene Patterson succeeded McGill as the Constitution’s editor and won a Pulitzer in 1967 for his own front-page editorials, including a series ripping the majority-white Democratic Georgia Legislature for refusing to seat state Rep.-elect Julian Bond, who was Black.

Patterson was also a primary reason then-Gov. Lester Maddox said the newspaper was “no more useful than a fishwrapper,” since Patterson once wrote that the segregationist governor was “a mere gadfly buzzing around the ears of horses pulling the carts of progress.” Cynthia Tucker won yet another Pulitzer for the paper by writing as powerfully against Georgia’s restrictive voter ID laws as she did about the “cheap theatrics” of then-U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney, a Democrat from DeKalb. Compared to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, “It’s the difference between infamy and influence.” RELATED ‘Fish wrapper’: The AJC’s complicated relationship with Georgia’s political class My predecessor, Jim Galloway, refused to tolerate race-baiting and dog whistles from Georgia politicians, too, and often called out the increasingly fashionable style of politics “that rewards the intensity of one’s beliefs, even in the face of actual facts on the ground.” But just as important as what he wrote, Jim also created the paper’s first-ever politics blog, a moment-by-moment news ticker of Georgia politics to feed the newly online audience the AJC needed to win over and serve. The blog drove conversations in the Capitol and decisions on the campaign trail. And there wasn’t an inch of newsprint to be found. The blog has grown into morning and afternoon newsletters and a Georgia politics podcast.