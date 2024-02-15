BreakingNews
LIVE: U.S. Supreme Court hears its first abortion case since overturning Roe v. Wade
News

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact how women get access to mifepristone. That’s one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the nation. The case centers on whether the Food and Drug Administration overlooked serious safety problems when it made the drug easier to obtain, including through mail-order pharmacies.

