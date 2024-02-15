LIVE: U.S. Supreme Court hears its first abortion case since overturning Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact how women get access to mifepristone. That’s one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the nation. The case centers on whether the Food and Drug Administration overlooked serious safety problems when it made the drug easier to obtain, including through mail-order pharmacies.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Supreme Court hears arguments in case that could restrict access to abortion medication mifepristone

» Mifepristone access is coming before the US Supreme Court. How safe is this abortion pill?

» More than six in 10 US abortions in 2023 were done by medication — a significant jump since 2020

» Trump suggests he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy

» Biden’s big speech showed his uneasy approach to abortion

» Vice President Harris visits Savannah on ‘Reproductive Freedoms’ tour

» Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024?