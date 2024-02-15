LIVE: Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting makes his first court appearance

WINDER, GA. — The 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students Wednesday at Apalachee High School is scheduled to make his first court appearance today. The suspect will appear before court virtually.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting set for first court appearance
» Officer in 2023 threat case told alleged Georgia school shooter: ‘I gotta take you at your word’
» Editorial: Students and teachers don’t have to die
» Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says
» School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
» Apalachee High School shooting: Things to know
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Barrow County school shooting
Stay with AJC.com for updates.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Keep Reading
The Latest