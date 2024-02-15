Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father set for first court appearances
News

LIVE: Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting makes his first court appearance

Colt Gray is accused of killing 4 people, injuring 9 others

WINDER, GA. — The 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students Wednesday at Apalachee High School is scheduled to make his first court appearance today. The suspect will appear before court virtually.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting set for first court appearance

» Officer in 2023 threat case told alleged Georgia school shooter: ‘I gotta take you at your word’

» Editorial: Students and teachers don’t have to die

» Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says

» School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years

» Apalachee High School shooting: Things to know

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Barrow County school shooting

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

Colt Gray charged with 4 counts of murder in Apalachee High School shooting
Placeholder Image

Apalachee High School shooting: Things to know
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

I wondered where first 2024-25 school shooting would be. Never thought here
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Editorial: Students and teachers don’t have to die2h ago
The Latest
LIVE: Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting makes his first court appearance40m ago
A.M. ATL: One Falcons fan’s totally realistic request2h ago
Officer in 2023 threat case told alleged Georgia school shooter: ‘I gotta take you at...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show