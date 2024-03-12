BreakingNews
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
News

LIVE: Special counsel in Biden classified docs testifies on Capitol Hill

Special counsel Robert Hur testifies before a House committee over handling of Biden classified documents case

MORE COVERAGE:

» Biden says he never meant to keep classified documents. Hur stands by report on president’s memory

» Hur said Biden couldn’t recall when his son died. The interview transcript is more complicated

» Who is Robert Hur? A look at the special counsel due to testify on Biden classified documents case

» Prosecutors in Trump classified documents case draw sharp distinctions with Biden investigation

» Biden leans into his age and effectiveness in his first post-Super Tuesday ad in battleground states

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’32m ago

Credit: David Wickert

$200 million in federal grants boost The Stitch, Beltline trail
37m ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Special counsel in Biden classified docs testifies on Capitol Hill

Credit: TNS

Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Silicon Valley Bank’s Atlanta presence rebounds 1 year after collapse
3h ago
The Latest
LIVE: Special counsel in Biden classified docs testifies on Capitol Hill
A.M. ATL: The Falcons get their quarterback
7h ago
A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide