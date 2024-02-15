Breaking: Georgia school shooting suspect previously investigated for threats, FBI says
LIVE: GBI holds press conference to share new details in deadly Barrow County school shooting

A 14-year-old is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County Wednesday morning killed four people and injured nine others.

Joe Biden and political leaders in Georgia are reacting to the shooting at Apalachee High School

PHOTOS: Shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder; suspect captured

COMPLETE COVERAGE: AJC's reports on the shooting and its aftermath

2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody
About Apalachee High School in Barrow County
How Brian Kemp and Joe Biden are reacting to the shooting at Apalachee High School
I wondered where first 2024-25 school shooting would be. Never thought here
