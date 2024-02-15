LIVE: GBI holds press conference to share new details in deadly Barrow County school shooting

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.
A 14-year-old is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County Wednesday morning killed four people and injured nine others.
More coverage:
» Joe Biden and political leaders in Georgia are reacting to the shooting at Apalachee High School
» PHOTOS: Shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder; suspect captured
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: AJC’s reports on the shooting and its aftermath
Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments in this story
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Keep Reading
The Latest