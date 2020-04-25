X

Latest coronavirus news: Mexico and Jamaica confirm more cases, deaths

Doctors report COVID-19 can cause sudden strokes in young adults

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | April 25, 2020
By Tim DarnellKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

8:45 p.m.

Mexico has confirmed 12,872 total COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 1,221 deaths.

﻿8:30 p.m.

8:22 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

6 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

4:25 p.m. 

ProPublica reports U.S. nursing homes violated basic health standards, allowing the coronavirus to explode.

3:15 p.m. 

3:15 p.m. 

3:00 p.m. 

2:05 p.m. 

12:42 p.m. 

12:41 p.m. 

12:22 p.m. 

11:34 a.m.

11:15 a.m. 

11:10 a.m. 

11:08 a.m.

10:59 a.m.

10:58 a.m. 

10:54 a.m. 

10:50 a.m. 

10:40 a.m.

10:34 a.m.

10:33 a.m.

10:12 a.m. 

10:00 a.m.

9:55 a.m. 

6:46 a.m. 

6:45 a.m.

6:45 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.