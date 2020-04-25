Latest coronavirus news: Mexico and Jamaica confirm more cases, deaths

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
8:45 p.m.
Jamaica now has 288 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the addition of 31 new cases over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/3bhUl6ohP5— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) April 25, 2020
Mexico has confirmed 12,872 total COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 1,221 deaths.
Al 24 de abril de 2020 hay 12,872 casos confirmados, 4,502 confirmados activos y 7,889 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 41,573 negativos, 1,221 defunciones y fueron estudiadas 62,334 personas. pic.twitter.com/D6Sa0aVgOO— Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 25, 2020
8:30 p.m.
JUST IN: Chicago’s chief federal judge has now canceled all criminal and civil jury trials scheduled through June. But certain politicians and their friends should perhaps pay close attention to this part of the order: “Grand juries shall continue to meet, with reasonable limits”— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) April 25, 2020
8:22 p.m.
Just in: In a 2-1 decision, the 6th Circuit largely upholds the injunction blocking Tennessee from enforcing its COVID-related abortion ban https://t.co/0eWDfxrMWf— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 25, 2020
6:40 p.m.
#BREAKING: 196 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Massachusetts, total climbs to 2,556; health officials announce 4,946 new cases. A total of 50,969 cases have been confirmed.— Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 24, 2020
Currently, 1,048 COVID-19 patients remain in the ICU.
LIVE UPDATES >>> https://t.co/3wn51dcxtY pic.twitter.com/5NaeYJ8KOb
6 p.m.
.@Fraserhealth shuts down Superior Poultry Processors in Coquitlam following #COVID19 outbreak. This chicken processing facility is sister plant of United Poultry in Vancouver, where an outbreak has also occurred.#bcpoli pic.twitter.com/nF1smIPN3n— Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) April 24, 2020
5:30 p.m.
My statement on safely reopening Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3nDKzco0HO— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) April 24, 2020
5:50 p.m.
Federal #COVID19 update - FDA Commissioner Hahn: There are currently no approved therapies for COVID-19. More than 70 trials are in effect, more than 200 are in planning stage. Two firms approved for vaccine trials.@ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #coronavirus— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) April 24, 2020
4:25 p.m.
ProPublica reports U.S. nursing homes violated basic health standards, allowing the coronavirus to explode.
3:15 p.m.
President @realDonaldTrump is leading the largest industrial mobilization since WWII to fight the coronavirus!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 24, 2020
We now have so many new ventilators that we are in a position to lead them to other countries in need! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QyXHQp8Ogr
3:15 p.m.
Gov. Murphy: 3,047 new positive cases, overall 102,196. He said there were 253 more deaths for a total of 5,617. #Covid_19— (@77WABCradio)Apr 24 2020
3:00 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, X Games Minneapolis 2020 – July 17-19 – has been cancelled. The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events. pic.twitter.com/1UU84qj0hA— X Games (@XGames) April 24, 2020
2:05 p.m.
Today, we’ve had to make another tough choice. Together with Superintendent Johnson and Chairman Davis, we have decided to continue remote learning for the rest of this school year for our K-12 public schools. School classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over.— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 24, 2020
12:42 p.m.
$DAL $LOVE $AAL *TRUMP SAYS U.S. COULD BUY 4-5 YEARS OF TICKETS FOR AIRLINES— Zeb (@zebamy) April 24, 2020
12:41 p.m.
NEW: As NYC comes down from it's #COVID19 peak, the USNS Comfort is expected to depart New York harbor on April 30 and the Javits Center field hospital will close on May 30, according to FEMA official briefed on the matter. @ABC @JoshMargolin— Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) April 24, 2020
12:22 p.m.
.@IAGovernor Kim Reynolds just announced plans to start reopening Iowa in sectors like nonessential surgeries and farmers markets - even though public health officials just reported 521 new COVID-19 cases. That's a new record for single-day increases here. https://t.co/wRqL0NnKwO— Barbara Rodriguez (@bcrodriguez) April 24, 2020
11:34 a.m.
BREAKING: 422 deaths in last 24 hours in NY, per @NYGovCuomo.— Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) April 24, 2020
Down from 438 deaths, in previous 24 hour period, reported on Thursday.
11:15 a.m.
There are at least 18 positive coronavirus cases among the crew of the USS Kidd according to Navy officials https://t.co/K7BOZxXIsY— Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 24, 2020
11:10 a.m.
#UPDATE: North Carolina is reporting 8,052 positive cases of #coronavirus in 93 counties across the state which is an increase of 444 cases since Thursday, April 23. DETAILS: https://t.co/nho095Liga #WCCB #ncnews #news #covid19— WCCB Charlotte's CW (@WCCBCharlotte) April 24, 2020
11:08 a.m.
#BREAKING: Governor releases detailed economic plan for re-opening Tennessee https://t.co/xT3OXGXSPM— WKRN (@WKRN) April 24, 2020
10:59 a.m.
Twitter says Trump's statements last night throwing out the idea of injecting disinfectant to kill coronavirus "do not violate our COVID-19 misinformation policy." pic.twitter.com/C7LBysi6bK— Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020
10:58 a.m.
LATEST FLORIDA COVID-19 NUMBERS (as of 11 AM):— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 24, 2020
Total: 30,174 (29,356 residents; 818 non residents)
- Miami-Dade: 10,701
- Broward: 4,570
- Palm Beach: 2,586
- Monroe: 76
Total deaths: 1,012
10:54 a.m.
NEW: @ChiefPentSpox confirms @Reuters scoop of #COVID19 outbreak on USS Kidd— Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) April 24, 2020
1 sailor initially flown to #SanAntonio, where #coronavirus infection was confirmed
Other sailors also testing positive
KIdd preparing to return to port so ship can be cleaned, crew treated
10:50 a.m.
Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020
10:40 a.m.
I (or @VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines. FAKE NEWS! Spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, & barber shops should take a little slower path, but I told the Governor to do what is right for the great people of Georgia (& USA)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020
10:34 a.m.
U.S. officials tell Reuters that the Navy destroyer Kidd, currently carrying out a counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean, has over a dozen coronavirus cases. w/@phildstewart— Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 24, 2020
10:33 a.m.
SCOOP: The Trump administration has awarded $73.2 million in contracts to “quickly establish novel coronavirus disease (#Covid_19) self-swab testing locations nationwide” to Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS Minute Clinic, Quest Diagnostics, and Essential3 Health Solutions. pic.twitter.com/penP2X4RqA— Shira Stein (@shiramstein) April 24, 2020
10:12 a.m.
Just spoke to my friend, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. Asking for Ventilators, which we will provide. Great cooperation between us!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating. https://t.co/5Dsg3GQMFf— WILX News 10 (@wilxTV) April 24, 2020
9:55 a.m.
We are not out of the woods yet, but today, a Friday, for the first time in weeks...I hear laughter in the halls of the hospital...it’s a palpably lighter mood. Smiles. Laughter. Wins. A weekend coming. Progress. #NYC pic.twitter.com/k8y2jPnIFK— Cornelia Griggs (@CorneliaLG) April 24, 2020
6:46 a.m.
Spain records the smallest number of new coronavirus deaths in nearly five weeks, as the nation remains on almost-total lockdown due to Europe’s most extensive outbreak https://t.co/Z5uHV0ggCu— Bloomberg (@business) April 24, 2020
6:45 a.m.
Smoking may greatly reduce the chances of becoming infected with coronavirus, according to a French study https://t.co/PVC0HxTjrG— The Times (@thetimes) April 24, 2020
6:45 a.m.
In the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, Muslims are preparing for an isolated and solitary Ramadan, with many staying at home under social lockdown and mosques closed. https://t.co/G8mOxKp40U— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2020