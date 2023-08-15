BreakingNews
Indictment handed up in Georgia Trump probe but contents still unknown

Indictment handed up in Georgia but contents still unknown

News
By
41 minutes ago
X

A grand jury in Fulton County has handed up an indictment in an election interference case against Donald Trump and his supporters but the document was not immediately available.

The Fulton clerk said it could take up to three hours “worst case” for the indictment to be processed and to post.

At 9 p.m. Fulton County Clerk Che Alexander, flanked by sheriffs deputies, walked a thick packet of papers to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. He reviewed and signed the documents and they were then taken to the clerk’s office to upload.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to hold a news conference once the indictments are public.

This is a developing story. Return to ajc.com for updates

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
13h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
16h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
16h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
15h ago
The Latest
Who is Fulton County DA Fani Willis?
20m ago
Judge McBurney returns to his courtroom, signs papers from grand jury
1h ago
Probable cause: How a grand jury works
2h ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top