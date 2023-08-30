Savannah area road closings

Talmadge Bridge: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Bridge that spans the Savannah River in Savannah-Chatham County to vehicular traffic.

U.S. Highway 80 to/from Tybee Island: Highway 80 headed to and from Tybee Island is expected to be closed Wednesday evening due to the storm and a 9.4 foot King Tide. Read more about Tybee Island preparations

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News