Savannah area road closings

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover

By Marisa Mecke – Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago
Talmadge Bridge: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Bridge that spans the Savannah River in Savannah-Chatham County to vehicular traffic.

U.S. Highway 80 to/from Tybee Island: Highway 80 headed to and from Tybee Island is expected to be closed Wednesday evening due to the storm and a 9.4 foot King Tide. Read more about Tybee Island preparations

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News

