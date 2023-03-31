obit Shipp

As governor, Jimmy Carter felt Shipp’s barbs — but also relied on the newspaperman to put out the word on his presidential ambitions. Carter’s successor, George Busbee, gleefully chucked the columnist, fully clothed, into the swimming pool at the Governor’s Mansion.

And on the day after his election as the first Republican chief executive of Georgia in 130 years, Sonny Perdue in 2002 made Shipp the topic of his first order as governor-elect. Perdue barred members of his staff from speaking with the Democratic-leaning Shipp. When informed of this order, the columnist expressed delight.

“While most of Georgia’s yellow-dog Democrats came to accept the Republican and conservative ascendancy, Bill never left his roots in New Deal liberalism and the Civil Rights movement,” said Dick Williams, who as an editorial columnist on the afternoon newspaper Atlanta Journal competed with Shipp’s morning in the Constitution. Williams died last year.

For 17 years, the former rivals could be found sitting side-by-side every Sunday morning on “The Georgia Gang,” the public affairs program that Williams later hosted on WAGA-TV (Channel 5). Shipp’s regular appearances on the program stopped in 2007, due to his declining health.

Williams said that Shipp’s influence came with his ability to tap a lifetime of contacts: “There are editorial columnists, and there are reporters who write columns. [Shipp] was the latter, using his column to break news or expand a story.”

Even after a career at the AJC that spanned three decades, Shipp remained a pioneer. He struck out on his own with a newsletter that, in 1994, he took to the Internet — the first political publication in Georgia to make its home in the digital world.

“That’s what I’m proudest of,” Shipp said in a 2006 interview. Shipp sold the venture in 2000 to former state lawmaker and entrepreneur Matt Towery, but continued his twice-a-week columns, carried in 60 state newspapers, for years.