BreakingNews
Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover

Idalia’s approach from the Gulf poses challenges on Georgia coast

Georgia News
By
5 minutes ago
X

Coastal Georgians typically know what to do as a hurricane approaches the state’s shoreline: Evacuate.

But to run from Idalia would mean evacuating into the path of the storm. The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Wednesday morning on Florida’s Gulf coast and cut a northeasterly path through the state. Its center was crossing into Georgia at 11 a.m., about 20 miles south-southeast of Valdosta.

With millions sheltering in place, coastal Georgia emergency management officials are forced to approach the storm differently. Instead of a focus on the logistics of moving people out of danger, the priority is the hurricane’s “human impact,” said Chatham Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Jones.

“How does it affect those who are infirmed? How does it affect the hospitals and long-term care facilities?” Jones said. “We have to ensure that those preparedness measures are in place.”

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The storm’s origin makes no difference in one area: the power grid. Georgia Power’s Audrey King, the president of the utility’s southern region, said repair crews are already strategically placed along the Georgia coast in anticipation of power outages.

Georgia Power’s parent, Southern Company, deployed staff from Alabama Power and Mississippi Power earlier this week to assist.

“We are prepared for the damage and the potential power outages,” King said during a Wednesday morning news conference in Savannah. “Once the storm passes, we just ask that the public give crews room to work.”

About the Author

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: National Centers for Environmental Information

TRACKING IDALIA
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 32h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
1h ago

Credit: AP Photo/UK Broadcasters Pool

Veteran media executive Mark Thompson named new CNN president
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
6h ago
The Latest
Scenes from Georgia: St. Simons Island pier closed to visitors
4m ago
Hurricane Idalia brings flooding to Florida streets
9m ago
Center of Hurricane Idalia crosses into Georgia
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
12h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top