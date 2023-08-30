How will Hurricane Idalia impact metro Atlanta’s weather?

Hurricane Idalia will bring heavy rain and destructive winds to parts of Georgia later Wednesday. The storm’s outer rain bands are not expected to reach metro Atlanta.

That’s not to say the city and its surburbs will stay dry all day. A 70% chance of a shower or isolated storm this afternoon is unrelated to Idalia, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The same pattern that has brought daily storms and the possibility of flash flooding is in place again Wednesday.

“For us, really no significant impacts from this storm,” Monahan said. “We’re going to see some more rain, were going to see some more storms and it’ll be gusty wind today, but all things we can handle.”

Wind from Idalia should pick up later Wednesday, but tropical storm conditions are not expected to reach the city. Monahan is predicting wind speeds will top out at 35 mph, especially in the southern suburbs. Those communities are most likely to see heavy rain from Idalia’s outer bands, depending on the storm’s track.