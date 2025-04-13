Georgia News
Harris homer in the ninth gives Braves first road win

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates after his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates after his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
By KRISTIE ACKERT – Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-4 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for their first road win of the season.

Sean Murphy homered twice — a solo shot in the seventh and then back-to-back with Ozzie Albies in the eighth — as the Braves snapped a franchise record-tying 0-8 start away from home. They matched the 1980 Braves for the longest road losing streak to open a season.

Harris’ blast, his second of the season, off Cole Sulser (0-1) was the Braves' fourth home run in the final three innings after they trailed 2-0 and then 3-1. Atlanta was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until Harris drove in Nick Allen, who hit a leadoff double, with the go-ahead homer.

Jonathan Aranda homered off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias with two outs in the ninth before Christopher Morel flied out to end the game. Dylan Lee (1-1) pitched the eighth for the win.

The loss spoiled a strong start from Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who allowed four hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings.

Junior Caminero homered off Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver in the first. Smith-Shawver issued a bases-loaded walk in the third and allowed a two-out RBI single to Aranda in the seventh.

Key moment

Rays center fielder Kameron Misner made a tremendous diving attempt on Allen’s leadoff flyball at the wall, but dropped it to set up the Braves’ ninth-inning rally.

Key stat

Jose Caballero ran into three costly outs on the bases for the Rays. He was caught stealing twice, including trying to take third base in the eighth, and he was also picked off.

Up next

The Braves will send veteran LHP Chris Sale (0–1, 6.75 ERA) to the mound against Rays RHP Shane Baz (1–0, 1.38 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy rounds the bases after his home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) and catcher Sean Murphy, right, celebrate after their win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies rounds the bases after his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero rounds the bases after his home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cole Sulser throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

