Harris homer in the ninth gives Braves first road win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-4 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for their first road win of the season.

Sean Murphy homered twice — a solo shot in the seventh and then back-to-back with Ozzie Albies in the eighth — as the Braves snapped a franchise record-tying 0-8 start away from home. They matched the 1980 Braves for the longest road losing streak to open a season.

Harris’ blast, his second of the season, off Cole Sulser (0-1) was the Braves' fourth home run in the final three innings after they trailed 2-0 and then 3-1. Atlanta was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until Harris drove in Nick Allen, who hit a leadoff double, with the go-ahead homer.