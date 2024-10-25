Georgia woman found guilty of murder after her toddler’s remains found at landfill

SAVANNAH — A Georgia woman accused of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a trash bin two years ago has been found guilty of murder.

A jury on Friday found Leilani Simon guilty of all 19 charges against her in the death of her son, Quinton Simon, local news outlets reported. That includes counts of malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and making false statements.

The jury heard eight days of witness testimony and began deliberating Thursday, news outlets reported. They deliberated for about two hours that afternoon before breaking for the day. Jurors resumed their deliberations around 9:30 Friday morning and their unanimous verdict was announced at 2:30 p.m.