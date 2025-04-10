Rose-breasted grosbeaks are migrating through Georgia now on their way to nesting grounds farther north — although a few may nest in the highest elevations of the state’s northeast mountains. But as they travel across the state, they may show up at feeders that offer black oil sunflower seeds and similar morsels. And they might stick around for a few days before traveling on.

Two other migratory, “eye candy” birds that may appear at feeders during the next few weeks are the blue grosbeak and the indigo bunting.

The male blue grosbeak, a cousin of the rose-breasted grosbeak, sports deep, cobalt blue plumage, a tiny black face mask, chestnut-brown wingbars and a black-and-silver beak that make him one of Georgia’s most colorful birds. He and his cinnamon-colored female mate may be attracted to grains and seeds at feeders in yards with shrubs.

The stunning male indigo bunting is a dazzling, electric blue. One of the most breathtaking sights I’ve ever seen in my DeKalb County yard was a vivid male blue bunting next to some neon-bright yellow male American goldfinches at a feeder. Both male and brownish-colored female indigo buntings may show up at feeders offering hulled sunflower seeds and small seeds.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full tonight — the Flower Moon, as the Cherokee people called this month’s full moon. Mercury, Venus and Saturn are low in the east just before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.