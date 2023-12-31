Big Powerball jackpot rolls into 2024

The New Year's Day drawing for Powerball is estimated to have an $810 million jackpot, the fifth highest ever for the game.

Lottery money is rolling into 2024.

A Powerball jackpot went without a big winner Saturday, with the next drawing scheduled for New Year’s Day with an estimated $810 million jackpot.

It is expected to be the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, according to a Powerball press release Sunday.

Keep in mind the odds of winning the jackpot are infinitesimal: just 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

For a winner who opts for a lump sum immediately, rather than payments spread over 30 years, the estimated cash value would be $408.9 million ... before taxes.

For 34 times in a row, no one has nabbed the Powerball jackpot. The last jackpot winner scored a doozy, though: $1.77 billion from an Oct. 11 drawing.

It was actually the second biggest Powerball jackpot, playing junior varsity to a $2.04 billion winner from November of last year in California.

Meanwhile, another big lottery played in Georgia, Mega Millions, has an estimated jackpot of $114 Million for its drawing on Tuesday.

Just a few days ago, the Florida Lottery announced the name of a winner claiming the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot from a drawing held Aug. 8. Saltines Holdings, LLC will take it as a one-time payment of $794.2 million. The ticket was purchased at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

