He was held by police for over 30 hours despite being a U.S. citizen

Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, a U.S. citizen born in Georgia, was arrested by Florida police in mid-April after being labeled an “unauthorized alien” while traveling to Florida for a construction job. He was held in jail for more than 30 hours because of an ICE detainer, even after his mom proved his citizenship in court. AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan spoke with Juan Carlos and his mother about the trauma of the arrest, the racial profiling they believe played a role, and the impact it’s had on their family and community. As they are still processing the arrest, mother and son have yet to cross the state line and return to Florida for work. Lopez-Gomez’s attorney, Mutaqee Akbar, said his client’s attempt to declare citizenship and provide documentation to the officer is exactly what he should have done during the encounter. Akbar also said he is discussing a possible wrongful arrest lawsuit. Credits: AJC | @LlanosJackie / X | @tomaskenn / X | Silvia Alba / WTXL

2:21
AJC |22 hours ago
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

1:39

Is Atlanta still a Black mecca? We did the math for you

Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor

2:08

Laid-off CDC workers put pressure on Democrats to take action

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

1:28

From racetracks to runways: Black brand highlights Kentucky Derby's forgotten history

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO

0:53

Fast facts on National Teacher Day

58m ago
2:28

How Patrick McLeod found his purpose in nursing after shifting careers

Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.

2:25

How her military career prepared Candace Sims for nursing success

Before starting her career as a licensed practical nurse, Candice Sims spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy on her unit's first aid team.

2:32

How nursing director Kimberly Knotts helped transform a health system

Nursing director Kimberly Knotts shares her journey of leadership, compassion, and impact driving excellence and inspiring the next generation.