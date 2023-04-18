George Verwer, founder of Operation Mobilization, dies at 84

BreakingNews
Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 90
Credit: Doseong Park

Credit: Doseong Park

Christian nonprofit’s U.S. operations are based in Tyrone

George Verwer dedicated his life to Christ during a Billy Graham rally in New York in the 1950s.

He later went on to form Operation Mobilization, a global Christian-based mission organization with a U.S. operation based in Tyrone, Ga. His goal was to spread the Gospel, especially among young people.

Verwer died April 14 at age 84 near London, England where he lived with his family.

Verwer led the nonprofit for 46 years serving as international director until 2003, when he stepped down from that position to focus on special projects, travel and speaking at churches and events.

Operation Mobilization USA has more than 100 employees in Georgia and the global operation has 5,000 workers around the world.

A spokeswoman said Operation Mobilization, which operates in 147 nations, moved to Tyrone from New Jersey in the 1990s after receiving a donation of land to expand and because of the close proximity to an international airport.

The nonprofit distributed Bibles, other literature and cared for the needs of people around the world.

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

