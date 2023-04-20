Fulton quits contract to find unpaid aircraft taxes

The county has had a contract with Aviation Capital Partners of Cleveland, Ohio, doing business as Specialized Tax Recovery, to identify aircraft parked at Fulton County Executive Airport on which county taxes should be paid, but which haven’t been reported for tax purposes.

That has brought in about $3 million, but the county has paid Specialized Tax Recovery about $1.2 million for the service, according to county Finance Director Hakeem Ohikoya. The problem is that tax revenue is shared with Fulton County Schools — and the school system has not been helping pay STR’s fees.