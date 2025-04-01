All 4 U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

“This past week has been devastating,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commander, in a statement. “Today our hearts bear the weight of an unbearable pain with the loss of our final Dogface Soldier. Though we have received some closure, the world is darker without them.”

The soldiers were reported missing March 25 during tactical training. They’d been operating an M88 Hercules armored vehicle and were on their way to bring back another Army vehicle near Pabradė, a city in eastern Lithuania.

The M88 was discovered the following day submerged in 15 feet of water and encased in mud. The Army, with the help of Lithuanian, Polish and Estonian armed forces, worked around the clock to bring up the nearly 70-ton vehicle. It was pulled out Monday along with three of the four soldiers, all deceased.

The search continued for the fourth soldier. The Army did not disclose details about where the last soldier was found but said the discovery was also near Pabradė.

That soldier, permanently stationed at Fort Stewart, had been deployed to Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve to provide credible ground deterrence alongside Allies and partners, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. Army said it is investigating what caused the accident.